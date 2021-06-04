Maha adds 15K new Covid cases, state tally at 5,791,413

Maharashtra on Thursday saw 307 Covid deaths, pushing its total toll to 97,394. The state also added 15,229 fresh cases, taking its cumulative tally to 5,791,413. The active caseload of the state dropped to 204,974; and the positivity rate was 5.86% on Thursday.

Mumbai, meanwhile, continued to report under-1,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day. It saw 985 new cases and 27 deaths, taking the respective tallies to 708,026 and 14,907. Of the fatalities reported in the state on Thursday, 228 occurred in the past 48 hours and 79 in the last week. The state also added 336 deaths to its cumulative tally as part of data reconciliation.

Also Read | Delhi case count below 500 for the 1st time since mid-March, less than 50 deaths

Maharashtra has seen 45,240 fatalities between March 1 and June 3. However, state health department officials said the death rate has been lower in the second wave.

“The case fatality rate (CFR) was over 3% in July and August, which dropped to 2.65% in September, when Maharashtra achieved its peak in the first wave. The CFR was 1.94% on March 31, 1.5% on April 30 and 1.66% on May 31. Although the number of deaths occurring during the second wave was higher, the positive aspect is that the deaths did not rise to the level of the rise in cases,” said a senior health department official, requesting anonymity.