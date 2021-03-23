Maha Covid-19 spike: 132 deaths in last 24 hours, single-day surge of over 28k

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 28,699 fresh infections, taking the tally to 25,33,026. The 24-hour death toll in the state projected a sharp jump from Monday's toll as from 58 deaths of Monday, the single-day toll jumped straight to 132. The spike comes on a day when the Centre alerted all states and Union territories to be on their guards in view of the upcoming festivities of Holi.

With Tuesday's spike, active cases in Maharashtra jumped to 2,30,641. The state reported 13,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which is also a considerable increase from Monday's recovery figure of 11,314. But the gap between daily recoveries and daily infections is not narrowing as the rate of increase in infections is more mora than that of the recoveries.

Among the districts contributing the highest to Maharashtra's single-day surge is Nagpur which recorded 3,095 fresh cases and 33 deaths on Tuesday. Pune district, which has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the country, reported 5,722 fresh infections. Mumbai city on Tuesday reported 3,512 fresh infections, continuing its trend of the daily surge.

Joining the list of districts that are observing partial lockdown, night curfews to bring the spread of the infection under check, Parbhani district in Maharashtra's Marathwada region announced on Tuesday that the entire district will remain under a lockdown from March 24 to March 31, as all previous measures to stop people from crowing have failed.

District collector Deepak Mugalikar said the earlier measures like preventing people from stepping out of their houses at night didn't prove to be effective as the graph of new cases went up, PTI reported.

"The lockdown will come into force at 7 PM on Wednesday. It will be strictly implemented till March 31 with an objective to curb the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district," he said.