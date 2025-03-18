Maha Kumbh reflects spirit of rising India: PM Modi in Parliament

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj reflects a new awakening of India’s spirit and has brought together the nectar (Amrit) of unity that will help achieve greater goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Parliament on Tuesday. The 45-day Maha Kumbh concluded on February 26, drawing over 660 million devotees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (Sansad TV)

Drawing parallels between the mega spiritual event, which concluded last month, and momentous occasions of India’s freedom struggle, Modi said, “When a society takes pride in its heritage, we witness such pious scenes. This strengthens brotherhood and self confidence that, as a nation, we can achieve larger goals. The mindset of linking ourselves to traditions, faith and heritage is a major capital for our country.”

Modi hailed the spirit of ‘Sabka Prayas’ (united efforts) that made Maha Kumbh a huge success.

Taking inspiration of Kumbh, the PM suggested that “we must give new dimension to river festivals as this will help the current generation to understand the importance of water and help us conserve and clean rivers. The spirit of Kumbh will continue to benefit us.”

“Many ‘amrits’ (nectars) have emerged from the Maha Kumbh. The Amrit of our unity is a massive achievement as it united people across the nation. People from various states and regions became a part of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. When people from various corners join and strengthen the national spirit, our country gets strengthened. When people speaking different languages gather at the banks of Sangam to say ‘Har Har Gange’, it gives a glimpse of ‘Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat’ and enhances the sense of unity,” the PM said.

“In the Maha Kumbh, everyone was equal, and it showed that the sense of unity is inherent within us. This sense punctures those elements who try to disturb our unity. This sense of unity is a good fortune for the people of India,” the PM said as he thanked the devotees, organisers and the entire nation for the smooth conduct of the Maha Kumbh.

Modi further said, “In today’s scattered world, this show of unity is a major power for us. All of us have heard that unity in diversity is India’s forte. Now, we have seen that at the Maha Kumbh.”

Even as the PM took jibes at critics who had expressed doubt over the success of Maha Kumbh, he focused predominantly on the larger manifestation for India, the new spiritual awakening and the future goals of the country.

“In the Maha Kumbh, we have witnessed the emergence of the national spirit. This ‘Rashtriya Chetana’ (national awakening) will now inspire us to achieve new goals and resolutions. Mahakumbh has also given befitting reply to those who had questioned our capabilities,” Modi said.

The PM mentioned that the inauguration of Ram Mandir underlined how “the country is preparing for next 1000 years”.

“In the history of every country, some moments shape future generations. In our history, many such moments have come that given us new directions. During the Bhakti Movement, we saw how in every corner of the country, spiritual consciousness emerged. Swami Vivekananda’s speech in Chicago was the clarion call for India’s spiritual awakening. It aroused a sense of self-respect within Indians. In our Independence Movement, too, there were many such historic moments,” the PM said.

“I see Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj as a similar instance. For 1.5 months, Maha Kumbh saw tremendous enthusiasm and energy. Without worrying about comfort, millions of devotees came together. This shows our strength. This energy and enthusiasm were not limited to Prayagraj,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister said that the Maha Kumbh has shown that the idea of celebrating Indian heritage, tradition, culture and faith is getting stronger. He pointed out that today’s “modern youth” is respectfully embracing traditions and faith.

