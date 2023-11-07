Mahadev app will become 'har har Mahadev' if Chhattisgarh CM…: Uddhav jabs BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over the Mahata betting app controversy, saying Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will get a clean chit if he switches to the saffron party. Speaking at a book launch, Thackeray said that the betting app would become ‘har har mahadev’, a religious slogan, if Baghel joins the BJP.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)

"Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will not join BJP but if he joins then this Mahadev betting app will become har har Mahadev app and all the legal cases against him will be resolved," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Mahadev betting app has been at the centre of a huge political storm after the Enforcement Directorate cited a statement from a suspect in the money laundering probe to allege that Baghel has received ₹508 crore so far from the app promoters. The ED, in a press statement however also said that “these (claims) are subject matter of investigation”.

Baghel has dismissed these allegations as politically motivated, alleging that the BJP wants to contest the Chhattisgarh elections through the help of agencies like ED, IT and CBI.

“The ED has made an extremely malicious move to tarnish my image just before the elections... What’s malicious is the fact that ED has summarily said that the said statement is subject to investigation. However, if the investigation hasn’t taken place, then what’s the haste of issuing a press release based upon statement of one individual? This shows the ill intentions of ED and the central government,” Baghel said.

"I have openly given statements against the political witch hunt of ED and now PM Modi and Amit Shah want to contest elections through them but the people of Chhattisgarh are not going to accept this,” he added.

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases - November 7 and 17.

