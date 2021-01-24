Mahakumbh 2021: All devotees should register with Uttarakhand govt, says Centre

All devotees who want to attend Mahakumbh 2021 will have to register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory medical certificate from their respective states, Centre has said in its guidelines for Kumbh Mela amid Covid-19 pandemic, news agency ANI reported. The medical certificates can be either from a community health centre, district hospital or a medical college, the SOP said.

The first Shahi Snan or special dip of Mahakumbh 2021 will be held on March 11. The second Shahi Snan falls on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya (April 12) and the third on Baisakhi Mesh Poornima on April 14. The last festive bath of Mahakumbh 2021 will be on April 27 on the occasion of Chaitra Poornima.

Mahakumbh 2021 expected to peak with 1st Shahi Snan on March 11

Since lakh of devotees gather for the festivity, concerns were raised because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several PILs were filed in the Uttarakhand high court questioning the state's Covid-19 situation. The high court this month asked the state government to come up with standard operating procedures keeping the pandemic in mind.

The Uttarakhand government on Friday authorised the Garhwal Commissioner and the Kumbh Mela official to allocate works up to worth ₹5 crore and ₹2 crore respectively to speed up preparations for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

On the occasion of makar Sankranti on January 14, lakhs of devotees congregated at Har ki Pairi and other ghats of Haridwar, which was kind of a dry run for local administration ahead of Mahakumbh 2021.

The Uttarakhand government has also asked the Centre for 20,000 additional vaccines for Kumbh Mela.