Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj airfares nearly 50,000 ahead of ‘Mauni Amavasya’, DGCA steps in

The airfares to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have skyrocketed by around 600 per cent due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, where crores of people have already taken a dip and as many are expected to arrive for January 29, a key bathing day on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya'. Heavy pilgrim influx at Mahakumbh Nagar ahead of the Mauni Amavasya snan.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The soaring airfares have prompted aviation watchdog DGCA to step in as score of people hope to reach the world’s biggest religious gathering, especially on key bathing days such a Mauni Amavasya.

More than 12 crore people have visited the Mahakumbh after it started on January 13. The gathering, which takes place once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26.

As per travel portal Skyscanner, air ticket prices for the Delhi-Prayagraj flights have risen sharply, with one-way-tickets costing upwards of ₹21,000 as of 11:00 am on Monday. Mumbai to Prayagraj tickets are priced between Rs. 22,000 – 60,000. Pilgrims coming from Bengaluru would have to fork out anything between Rs. 26,000 and Rs. 48,000 for a direct one way ticket. This sudden surge in air fare is against the around ₹5,000 for a one-way trip to these cities under normal circumstances.

The extreme fair hike during the festive season has always been a problem for the flyers in India. In February last year, a parliamentary panel had proposed that the government should frame guidelines to control sudden surges in airfares.

DGCA steps in

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to rationalise airfares for flights to Prayagraj in view of the Maha Kumbh.

The DGCA has also given a nod to 81 additional flights in January, increasing the air connectivity to Prayagraj to 132 flights from across the country, to meet the demand due to the Mahakumbh. Airlines have always defended the increases in ticket prices as a function of supply and demand. Critics, however, argue that it amounts to profiteering.

According to the latest official figures provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, on Sunday 1.17 crore people took a dip in the Sangam till the late afternoon.

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu earlier had assured that he would review the trend of ever-surging flight ticket prices.

"I really want to delve into this issue (and) how to make them a little more accessible, available for the people of this country," Naidu had said.