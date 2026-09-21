Mahanadi water dispute likely to be resolved soon: Chhattisgarh CM

The long-standing Mahanadi water-sharing dispute between Chhattisgarh and Odisha is likely to be resolved soon through discussions and technical consultations between the two states, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Monday.

He said the matter, which was earlier being heard by the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, has now been referred to the Central Water Commission (CWC). (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport after returning from a two-day visit to Odisha, Sai said he discussed the issue with Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and stressed that there was no scope for conflict between the two states over the river water.

“The Mahanadi water issue is going to be resolved very soon. Both states have BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] governments and there is an NDA government at the Centre. There is no situation of dispute anywhere,” Sai said.

He said the matter, which was earlier being heard by the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, has now been referred to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The dispute over sharing of Mahanadi waters has continued for more than a decade, with Odisha objecting to the construction of barrages by Chhattisgarh in the upstream areas. Odisha has maintained that these structures affect the flow of water into the downstream areas, particularly during the lean season.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Odisha approached the Union water resources ministry in 2016, raising objections to the construction of six barrages in Chhattisgarh for industrial purposes and alleging reduced downstream flow during the non-monsoon period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Odisha approached the Union water resources ministry in 2016, raising objections to the construction of six barrages in Chhattisgarh for industrial purposes and alleging reduced downstream flow during the non-monsoon period. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Following a suit filed by Odisha in the Supreme Court, the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal was constituted in 2018 to adjudicate the dispute.

The issue gained renewed attention in recent months, with both states signalling their willingness to find an amicable solution through dialogue and technical consultations.

On July 30, the Centre facilitated a meeting between Sai and Majhi, chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, as part of efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution to the dispute.

The Mahanadi is considered the lifeline of Chhattisgarh, with around 78% of the state’s population living in its basin. The state is also part of the basins of five major rivers — Mahanadi, Godavari, Ganga, Brahmani and Narmada.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}