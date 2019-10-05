e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Mahananda boat capsize death toll rises to 8, scores missing in Katihar-Malda

Officials said the incident took place around 8.15 pm on Thursday close to Jagannathpur Ghat when residents of Wajidpur village in Katihar district were returning after shopping in Rampur Haat market of the adjoining state, situated right across the river.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:28 IST
Aditya Nath Jha
Aditya Nath Jha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Four people are reported to be dead in the incident.
Four people are reported to be dead in the incident. (ANI Photo)
         

The death toll in the boat capsize in Mahananda river bordering West Bengal and Bihar rose to eight on Saturday after four more bodies were recovered by rescue teams, a police said. The bodies were fished out from the river at Chanchal area in Malda district of West Bengal on Saturday morning, Malda Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said. NDRF and SDRF were carrying out search operations, he said, reports PTI.

Earlier, four persons were reported to have drowned while several others were missing after an overcrowded boat carrying them capsized in Nagri river, a tributary of Mahananda river, at the Bihar-Bengal border on Thursday evening. The bodies had been fished out from the river bordering Katihar district in Bihar and Malda district in West Bengal.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Barsoi, Pankaj Kumar, said the incident took place around 8.15 pm on Thursday close to Jagannathpur Ghat when residents of Wajidpur village in Katihar district were returning after shopping in Rampur Haat market of the adjoining state, situated right across the river. A total of nine people were admitted to a hospital in Malda district after they were rescued, the District Magistrate (DM) of Malda, Kaushik Bhattacharya had said.

The boat carrying close to 80 people had capsized in the river on Thursday when residents of Wajidpur village in Bihar were returning after shopping in Rampur Haat market of the adjoining state which is situated right across the river.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of overloading. The boat had a capacity of 40 passengers but was carrying almost double the number. So far, three unidentified bodies of an elderly man, a woman and a child have been recovered,” the officer said. “Many of those riding the boat either swam to safety or were rescued by onlookers. About two dozen people are yet to be traced ... professional divers have been deployed for the purpose,” he said.

Katihar’s district magistrate Punam (known by single name), however, said the boat had capsized in Malda district of West Bengal. “However, we are assisting the Malda district administration and police in rescue work,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:28 IST

tags
top news
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 11:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News