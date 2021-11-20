Mahant Narendra Giri death: CBI charges seer’s aide, two others with abetting his suicide

PRAYAGRAJ: Two months after the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a local court here against Anand Giri and two others booked for abetment to suicide.

According to the CBI charge sheet, Anand, a disciple of Narendra Giri, Prasad, a priest of Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj, and Tiwari, son of Prasad, have been charged under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The federal investigating agency has relied on statements of 154 witnesses.

On Saturday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath, after perusal of the charge sheet, said there were sufficient grounds for taking cognizance against the three. The accused, Anand Giri, Adya Prasad and Sandeep Tiwari, who attended the proceedings virtually from jail, did not raise any objection.

On September 20, Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj. Police also recovered a purported suicide note, naming Anand Giri and two others, from the site of the incident.

Subsequently, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Anand Giri and two others under IPC Section 306 at Georgetown police station in Prayagraj.

The state government set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. However, the matter was later handed over to CBI.

Earlier this month, Prayagraj district court rejected the bail application of Anand Giri, who has been lodged in Naini Central Jail here since September 22.