Maharashtra: 40-year-old man dies of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Solapur

A 40-year-old man in Maharashtra's Solapur died due to the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), state health minister Prakash Abitkar told ANI on Monday. It is the first death in the state due to the immunological nerve disorder. Health department official reported that Pune has confirmed 101 GBS cases so far, including 68 men and 33 women.

Health officials told PTI that the Solapur resident had gone to Pune, where reportedly contracted the disease.

"The patient, suffering from symptoms like breathlessness, weakness in lower limbs, and diarrhoea, was admitted to a private hospital (in Solapur) on January 18 as he was on ventilator support on and off. He died on Sunday," Solapur Government Medical College Dean Dr Sanjiv Thakur was quoted by PTI as saying.

Following his death, the case was referred to the Solapur government hospital. "A primary report has indicated that he had contracted GBS," the official said.

Dr Thakur said they also performed a clinical autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. The primary report indicated the death was due to GBS, he said.

The blood samples of the deceased have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for further examination, he added.

About GBS

GBS, a rare medical condition, causes acute numbness and muscle weakness, which can progress to significant weakness in the limbs, along with diarrhea and other symptoms. GBS is typically caused by bacterial and viral infections that impair the immune system. In this case, experts suspect the disease may have been triggered by contaminated water.

State health minister Prakash Abitkar visited a well in Nanded village on Sinhgad Road, which supplies water to several other villages. After inspecting the well, the minister said, “I will preside over a review meeting, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be established to address potential causes, such as contaminated water or any other factors.”

Abitkar emphasised that death generally don't occur due to this disease. He added, "Generally, death does not occur due to this disease. However, in an unfortunate case, a patient suspected to have contracted GBS died in Solapur. Precautions are being taken, and awareness is being created to ensure no further casualties."

The minister further informed that this condition has been included under the Mahatma Phule Health Scheme, under which patients can avail themselves of treatment worth up to ₹2 lakh. Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister, announced on Sunday that a separate budget allocation would be made for this, as per reports.

According to civic officials, the Pune municipal corporation has set up a 45-bed facility for GBS patients at Kamla Nehru Hospital

Rapid tests

The Rapid Response Team (RRT), composed of state and civic health departments, has continued monitoring the affected areas along Sinhgad Road.

So far, a total of 25,578 houses have been surveyed, including 15,761 under the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 3,719 in the Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and 6,098 in the district's rural areas, as reported by an official.

GBS has been observed in both pediatric and adolescent populations, but expert doctors say it will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic. Patients who receive comprehensive treatment typically make full recoveries.

The state health department formed the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to investigate the sudden rise in cases, which followed the initial identification of 24 suspected cases.

