Home / India News / Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally

Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally

The death toll in Maharashtra went up to 10,482 on Monday with 193 casualties.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors For You (DFY) cary out screening for Covid-19 and distribute medicines from a mobile ambulance clinic at Indira Nagar, Mankhurd in Mumbai.
Maharashtra reported 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking its tally to 2,60,924 the health department said in a statement.

Out of the new cases, 1,158 were from Mumbai where the tally has risen to 94,146.

The death toll went up to 10,482 with 193 casualties during the day. Forty-seven of the casualties were in Mumbai where the death toll now stands at 5,335.

A total of 4,182 people were discharged from hospitals in the state to take the number of recoveries to 1,44,507.

Maharashtra currently has 1,05,935 active cases of Covid-19, the health department’s statement said.

The mortality rate in the state is 4.04%, the second highest in the country after Gujarat which has a mortality rate of 4.89%. Among the dead in Maharashtra, 70% had co-morbidity factors. Sixty-five per cent of the dead were male and 35% female.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

A whopping 80% of the samples tested so far were positive for Covid-19

In the slums of Dharavi, six new cases of Covid-19 were reported taking the tally of the shanty town to 2,381.

Dharavi now has only 96 active Covid-19 cases. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped disclosing Covid-19 deaths in the slum since last month.

As many as 2,039 patients have already recovered and have been discharged.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had praised the efforts taken by the authorities to contain the spread of the pandemic in Dharavi.

Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, is spread across 2.5 square km and has a population of around eight lakh with people living in tiny houses

