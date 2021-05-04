Home / India News / Maharashtra adds another 48k Covid cases; total tally at 4,771,022
india news

Maharashtra adds another 48k Covid cases; total tally at 4,771,022

The slight dip in cases is however due to a drop in tests conducted in the past 24 hours, owing to the weekend. The state tested 211,668 samples in the past 24 hours. Mumbai reported 2,624 fresh cases, its lowest single-day figures since March 17 when it logged 2,377 cases
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Volunteers prepare beds inside the newly-built hall for Covid-19 patients to be inaugurated at NESCO, Goregaon in Mumbai on Monday, May 3. (Pratik Chorge/HT photo)

Maharashtra on Monday added 48,621 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally of infections to 4,771,022. The slight dip in cases is however due to a drop in tests conducted in the past 24 hours, owing to the weekend. The state tested 211,668 samples in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai reported 2,624 fresh cases, its lowest single-day figures since March 17 when it logged 2,377 cases. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tested 23,542 samples in the past 24 hours—lower than what it tested on Saturday (28,636) and Friday (37,607). On Monday, the areas that constitute the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) added 4,056 new cases. Pune district added 7,718 new cases.

Also Read | India clocks 357,229 new Covid-19 cases, tally zooms past 20-million mark

The state also recorded 567 fatalities, pushing its toll to 70,851. These include Mumbai’s 78 deaths.

The state has managed to control the rise of cases in the state over the past two weeks. It was projected to have an active case count of 1.1 million (1,094,996) by May 2. However, the state managed to keep the growth of cases under control. The active cases in the state on Monday stood at 656,870.

Over the past few days, the active case count has remained around 650,000. Of the projected 1.1 million active cases, 300,000 cases are expected to be from Mumbai and its surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The region now has 137,688 active cases.

Maharashtra on Monday added 48,621 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally of infections to 4,771,022. The slight dip in cases is however due to a drop in tests conducted in the past 24 hours, owing to the weekend. The state tested 211,668 samples in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai reported 2,624 fresh cases, its lowest single-day figures since March 17 when it logged 2,377 cases. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tested 23,542 samples in the past 24 hours—lower than what it tested on Saturday (28,636) and Friday (37,607). On Monday, the areas that constitute the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) added 4,056 new cases. Pune district added 7,718 new cases.

Also Read | India clocks 357,229 new Covid-19 cases, tally zooms past 20-million mark

The state also recorded 567 fatalities, pushing its toll to 70,851. These include Mumbai’s 78 deaths.

The state has managed to control the rise of cases in the state over the past two weeks. It was projected to have an active case count of 1.1 million (1,094,996) by May 2. However, the state managed to keep the growth of cases under control. The active cases in the state on Monday stood at 656,870.

Over the past few days, the active case count has remained around 650,000. Of the projected 1.1 million active cases, 300,000 cases are expected to be from Mumbai and its surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The region now has 137,688 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP