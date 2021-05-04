Maharashtra adds another 48k Covid cases; total tally at 4,771,022

Maharashtra on Monday added 48,621 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally of infections to 4,771,022. The slight dip in cases is however due to a drop in tests conducted in the past 24 hours, owing to the weekend. The state tested 211,668 samples in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai reported 2,624 fresh cases, its lowest single-day figures since March 17 when it logged 2,377 cases. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tested 23,542 samples in the past 24 hours—lower than what it tested on Saturday (28,636) and Friday (37,607). On Monday, the areas that constitute the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) added 4,056 new cases. Pune district added 7,718 new cases.

The state also recorded 567 fatalities, pushing its toll to 70,851. These include Mumbai’s 78 deaths.

The state has managed to control the rise of cases in the state over the past two weeks. It was projected to have an active case count of 1.1 million (1,094,996) by May 2. However, the state managed to keep the growth of cases under control. The active cases in the state on Monday stood at 656,870.

Over the past few days, the active case count has remained around 650,000. Of the projected 1.1 million active cases, 300,000 cases are expected to be from Mumbai and its surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The region now has 137,688 active cases.