Maharashtra BJP points to Pawar, Mamata as Rahul Gandhi attacks Adani, PM Modi

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his latest attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their perceived proximity, calling the Congress leader “childish”. The BJP asked Gandhi to explain past engagements of Congress governments with the Adani Group, including the land parcels given to the ports-to-power conglomerate when the grand old party was in power at the Centre before 2014.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi holds a printout of news media report on industrialist Gautam Adani during a media briefing in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, August 31, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), the state BJP said, “Rahul Gandhi who has a childish brain should tell why the Congress government before 2014 had given key land parcels to the Adani group. The earlier Congress government had given several awards to the Adani group, it should be communicated to the people.”

“Why did Mamata Banerjee and industrialist Adani meet each other? What is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot doing with Gautam Adani?”

“Why did (NCP founder) Sharad Pawar oppose the Congress demand for JPC (probe in Adani group affairs) which was based on Hindenberg report? Why did Congress government in Maharashtra in 2013 awarded 660 MW Tiroda power plant to the Adani group?” the party asked.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi earlier asked Prime Minister Modi to come clean on fresh allegations by some top global financial dailies against the Adani Group and said he must order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into it as India's reputation is at stake ahead of the G20 meeting in the country.

"India's reputation is on the line...This is damaging the image of the country and therefore the prime minister should take action immediately and say that a JPC will probe this and a full-scale investigation will take place on the Adani issue," Gandhi told reporters in Mumbai.

"Why is there no investigation taking place? It is very important that the prime minister clears his name and categorically explains what is going on. At the very least, a JPC should be allowed and a thorough investigation should take place," Gandhi said.

“I can't understand why the prime minister is not forcing an investigation, why is he quiet? Why doesn't he say that he will make sure that this issue is investigated and the people who are responsible are put behind bars? This is raising very serious questions about the Indian prime minister just before the leaders of G20 are coming here,” Gandhi said, noting that the world leaders are going to ask the question about this special company owned by a gentleman “close to the prime minister”.

