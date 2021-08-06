Maharashtra CM appeals for restraint as state records 6,695 new cases

Addressing the growing resentment among restaurant owners and shopkeepers in those districts where Maharashtra government has not relaxed the lockdown, Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has appealed for restraint. He also said the government is considering various options over resuming local train travel for the general public.

This was against the backdrop of the state recording 6,695 new cases on Thursday, along with 120 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 6,336,220.

Thackeray said all the decisions will be made with the intention to safeguard people’s lives due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He stressed that the Covid-19 situation across the state has not fully improved as some districts are still showing large number of cases.

Speaking at the inauguration of a municipal ward office in Bandra, Thackeray said, “The lockdown isn’t permanent. When will the local [trains] start? We are considering the options. Like we have given relaxation for shops and establishments, other districts will also get them. But we will keep our responsibilities [towards people] in mind and then provide the relaxations.” Thackeray said he could address the state through social media on these issues soon.

Meanwhile, there were 217,905 tests done on Thursday, while the number of recoveries clocked 7,120.The total number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 74,995, while the total number of deaths since the outbreak last year has reached 133,530.

Of the active cases, Pune tops with 14,974, followed by Sangli with 7,863, and Satara with 7,516.