Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to address state at 8:30pm over Covid-19

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to address the state at 8:30pm on Tuesday, where people familiar with the development said he will announce lockdown measures to curb the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Earlier in the day, state minister Aslam Shaikh said the government will come up with fresh restrictions to curb the spread of the virus on Tuesday itself.

Speaking to reporters, the Mumbai guardian minister said the government will also have to decide guidelines regarding the people returning from Kumbh mela in Haridwar as Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was not followed at that congregation.

"Maharashtra chief minister has already spoken to members of the Covid-19 task force. He also held discussions with political leaders including those from Opposition parties, and with members of industries. We tried a weekend lockdown, night curfew and other measures. We will come up with fresh guidelines today to break the chain of coronavirus. There will be a standard operating procedure for the entire state, which will be announced (on Tuesday) itself," he said.

Addressing an all-party meeting last week, CM Thackeray had hinted at the imposition of an extended lockdown in the state to curb the surge in cases.

State public health minister Rajesh Tope said the lockdown is inevitable, but the government was tapping the ways to reduce its impact. “We held a couple of meetings with various departments on Monday... We want to make sure that the people from the lower strata are not impacted. Besides the food, the period will also be utilised for the augmentation of the health infrastructure,” he said, adding that the people will be given ample time to prepare for the lockdown.

Maharashtra had reported the highest 63,294 infections on Sunday, but the cases dropped significantly to 51,751 on Monday, apparently due to a lesser number of tests conducted over the weekend, taking the tally to 34,58,996. The overall death toll in the state is 58,245 as of Monday, as per the state health department.