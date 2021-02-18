Maharashtra Congress threatens to block Bachchan, Akshay Kumar films
Nana Patole, the chief of ruling Congress in Maharashtra, has slammed Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for their silence over the fuel price rise and threatened to stop shooting and release of their films in the state. He questioned why the two have not spoken out against the rise like they did when the Congress-led the Central government until 2014.
Patole, who made the comments in Bhandara during a tractor rally in support of farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws passed in September, said the actors should speak up in public interest. “Both the actors reacted on social media when petrol touched ₹70 a litre during [former Prime Minister] Manmohan Singh’s government. Now, petrol and diesel are being sold at ₹96 and ₹86 and cooking gas at ₹800. But both the stars have kept mum. They have not uttered a word against the anti-national policies of the [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi government hurting the common man the most. We would not allow their films to release or the shooting to take place anywhere in Maharashtra.” Patole questioned whether the stars are afraid of the “Modi government’s dictatorship”.
The Congress has also announced a state-wide protest against the Modi government over the continuous increase in fuel prices. “The international price of the crude oil is so low that the petrol and diesel could be sold at ₹35 and ₹25 a litre,” Patole said.
The petrol price touched ₹100 a litre in a Rajasthan district and rose to record highs elsewhere on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised the previous governments for not doing enough to address India’s dependence on imports for oil.
Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atul Bhatkhalkar said Patole has violated the law by making the threat. “Patole should act and react within the limits of his post. How can Congress expect actors to act and speak as it wants.”
