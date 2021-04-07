Maharashtra Covid curbs: Discussions were held, says Sanjay Raut as BJP, MNS, traders protest

As traders of Maharashtra are protesting against the restrictions imposed across the state, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said discussions were held with all political parties before announcing the restrictions in the state. The decisions have been taken for people's good, the Sena leader said as BJP and Maharashtra Navniram Sena (MNS) have also come out supporting traders in their demand to open shops for at least a few hours every day.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held discussions with leaders of all parties including the Leader of Opposition before making the decision. The Maharashtra government has taken the decision for the people's good. Otherwise, the situation will be more critical. I feel the Prime Minister is also very concerned regarding the surge of Covid cases," Raut said, as reported by news agency ANI.



After several rounds of warning to the public and subsequent consultations with the stakeholders, the Maharashtra government of April 4 announced new guidelines of weekend lockdowns and night curfew which will remain in effect till April 30. Under the new restrictions, non-essential shops will have to remain shut till month end, which has offended the traders associations of the state. Since authorities pressed into action shutting such shops from Tuesday, protests surfaced on Tuesday evening.

In Mumbai, traders gathered in Borivali and Bhendi Bazaar area of south Mumbai on Tuesday shouting slogans and holding placards to protest the lockdown, news agency PTI reported.

The Federation of Trade Association Pune said it will write to the Prime Minister, chief minister and other authorities saying that essential shops draw large crowds while non-essential shops do not witness such crowding. In Pune, members of the United Hospitality Association, a body that represents hotels, restaurants and bars, staged a protest outside the Pune Collectorate Office on Tuesday

The Thane BJP has urged the district administration to allow all non-essential shops to operate for at least four hours in a day so that small traders are not hurt. MNS's Raj Thackeray too said he is in favour of keeping shops open for at least two to three hours every day.



