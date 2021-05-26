Maharashtra Covid tally drops; home isolation banned in 18 districts

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 24,136 new Covid-19 cases and 601 deaths. The total number of tests conducted on Tuesday was 264,275. The total number of people affected by Covid-19 in the state so far stands at 5,626,155.

There are currently 314,368 active patients across the state. Pune tops the list with 45,648 cases, followed by Mumbai with 27,855. The death toll has now reached 90,349, with Mumbai leading with 14,650 deaths, followed by Pune with 11,747 deaths.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned home isolation in 18 districts that have a high number of cases. All the Covid-19 cases-- both symptomatic as well as asymptomatic -- in Thane, Pune, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Beed, Raigad, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Kolhapur, Sangli, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Latur will have to be shifted to Covid care centres (CCC).

State health minister Rajesh Tope, who addressed the media after the meeting with collectors and commissioners of these 18 districts, said monitoring home quarantine patients has become an issue. “There will be no more home isolations in these 18 districts where the positivity rate is higher than the state average. We have seen that proper treatment not been given to patients in home isolation. Hence, the patients will be shifted to CCCs. We are increasing the number of CCCs across the state, especially in smaller villages,” he said.