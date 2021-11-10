Maharashtra crosses milestone, administers 100 million Covid vaccine doses

Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed the milestone of administering 100 million anti-Covid vaccine doses, nearly 10 months after the national vaccination programme began on January 16. It crossed the 50 million mark on August 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

100,137,366 vaccine doses had been administered in the state by 9pm on Tuesday including 68,057,912 first dose and 32,079,454 double doses. In terms of absolute numbers, Maharashtra has administered the second-highest vaccination doses after Uttar Pradesh. However, it lags behind the national average in terms of population covered with 39.3% and 35.1% of its adult population vaccinated partially and fully respectively, against the national average of 41.9% and 37.3% .

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope congratulated all district officers for achieving the milestone. Dr Rahul Pandit, director, critical care, Fortis Hospitals and a member of the national Covid-19 task force, too congratulated all stake holders. “This accomplishment is a fruition of tremendous hard work, strategic acumen and timely intervention by the state and civic authorities, governing bodies, healthcare workers, community caregivers and responsible citizens. However, we must not let our guards down,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The festive season led to a sharp drop in inoculation in Mumbai with 39% less doses administered in October compared to September. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, around 95% of the city’s eligible population has been inoculated with the first dose and 56% have been fully vaccinated.

According to civic body data, between September 1 and 29, over 2.6 million citizens were vaccinated, which dropped to 1.6 million until October 29. The data also shows that there has been no shortage of vaccine doses with the civic body receiving 1.6 million doses in October against 1.7 million doses in September, resulting in surplus stock.

Also Read: Amit Shah to visit Pune in role as cooperation minister on Nov 26

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last week set the target of completing 100% first dose vaccination of the state’s 91.44 million population by November 30. Currently, the state has inoculated 74.38% of its targeted beneficiaries with at least one vaccine dose.

Mumbai led the inoculation drive among districts with 14,992,825 administered vaccine doses, followed by Pune (12,233,340) and Thane (8,437,825), while some districts like Nandurbar, Palghar, Hingoli, Gadchiroli and Solapur continued to lag. The government has launched Mission Kavach Kundal, a special campaign to boost the Covid-19 vaccination drive, on October 8 with the aim to vaccinate 1.5 million people a day.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 982 new Covid-19 cases and 27 related deaths. The case tally of the state stood at 6,619,329 on Tuesday, while the death toll touched 140,430. The state has 13,311 active cases currently. Mumbai recorded 274 new cases and one death on Tuesday, taking the city’s Covid-19 death toll to 16,282.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}