Maharashtra doctors’ body meets minister of medical edu; seeks better facilities

A delegation of resident doctors on Wednesday met Maharashtra minister for medical education Amit Deshmukh and senior medical education officials with some demands and were assured of a positive response soon.

Members of the Central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) have for long demanded better quality of life for postgraduate medical students, including need for a tuition fee waiver, Covid-19 incentives for resident doctors, as well as better hostel facilities in government-run medical colleges (GMCs). On Wednesday, Deshmukh assured them that the state medical education department will work out a proposal to waive tuition fees for resident doctors and submit the same for approval.

“For the last year and a half, resident doctors have been at the forefront of our fight against Covid-19 by working for months together. Our department is positive of bringing about necessary changes,” said Deshmukh in the meeting.

Apart from MARD office bearers, the meeting was also attended by director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Dr Dilip Mhaisekar.

“Our purpose was to bring the government’s attention to the lives of resident doctors in the state of Maharashtra. Some hostels in GMCs are in a crumbling state and we need the government to take appropriate steps to avoid any problems in the future,” said a member of MARD.