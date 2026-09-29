Congress accuses Maharashtra govt of excluding Opposition-held regions from drought list

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of indulging in "political discrimination" by prioritising ministers' constituencies in the list of drought-affected areas and excluding regions represented by the Opposition parties.

He stated that Brahmapuri taluka in Chandrapur district had been left out and demanded its inclusion. (X/@VijayWadettiwar)

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The Congress Legislature Party leader pointed out that 28 of 33 state ministers' talukas were mentioned in the first list of drought-affected areas, and alleged that farmers from constituencies represented by Opposition parties were being neglected.

"The government should be ashamed while doing politics over drought," Wadettiwar said, alleging that ministers had not even visited constituencies of Opposition MLAs to assess the situation.

Deep Dive What is the political discrimination alleged by Congress regarding the drought list in Maharashtra? Congress accuses the Maharashtra government of favoring regions represented by its ministers while excluding those held by Opposition parties from the drought-affected list. Why did Congress demand the inclusion of Brahmapuri taluka in the drought list? Congress highlighted that Brahmapuri taluka in Chandrapur district is experiencing severe drought conditions and claimed it was unjustly omitted from the official drought list. How much financial relief has Maharashtra announced for drought-affected farmers? Maharashtra has announced a drought relief plan costing over ₹45,000 crore, with major compensation for crop losses and various additional relief measures.

Also Read: Maharashtra declares drought in 265 talukas amidst severe water shortages

He stated that Brahmapuri taluka in Chandrapur district, which he claimed was facing severe drought conditions, had been left out, and demanded its inclusion.

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{{^usCountry}} Political considerations should be set aside when extending relief to farmers, the Congress leader said in a statement, warning that the party will take to the streets and question the government if the demands are not accepted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Political considerations should be set aside when extending relief to farmers, the Congress leader said in a statement, warning that the party will take to the streets and question the government if the demands are not accepted. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: ₹45,000 crore">Drought relief to cost state over ₹45,000 crore

The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit, and announced relief measures, including crop loan restructuring, land revenue concessions, and power bill subsidies.