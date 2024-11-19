Maharashtra election: Mumbai Metro to offer extended service on November 20

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) has planned extended metro services on November 20, 2024, in an effort to encourage public participation in the Maharashtra assembly election. Mumbai, India - January 11, 2023: Aerial view of Metro 2A Line trial run over Linking Road near Adarsh Nagar, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

In order to ensure smooth connectivity at this important time, these additional services are designed to assist voters and election duty personnel.

Metro services will start earlier than normal and continue later into the night to meet the expected rise in travel demands. On November 21, 2024, the final train will depart at 1 am (beyond midnight), with the first train leaving Gundavali, Dahisar East, and Andheri West stations at 4 am.

Election Day Timings

Special Extended Hours: - Services are available early, from 4 to 5:22 in the morning.

Services available late: 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

During these long hours, the headway is twenty minutes.

Improved Operations: - A total of 19 extra trips have been scheduled, bringing the daily total of excursions from 243 (the same as the Saturday timetable) to 262.

Regular hours of operation are 5:22 am to 11 pm.

In addition to making it easier for election officials to get to and from their designated polling places, this program aims to increase voter turnout by offering easy public transit.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, emphasised the significance of this effort.

"As citizens of the biggest democracy in the world, it is our responsibility to ensure a seamless voting process. By expanding metro services, we hope to give voters and election workers a dependable and comfortable way to get about, maximising participation in this democratic process," he said.

Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd., echoed the sentiment.

"MMMOCL is dedicated to serving the public interest, and elections are a cornerstone of our democracy. Our commitment to providing easy voting opportunities to all citizens while upholding the highest standards of metro operations is reflected in these expanded offerings," he added.

