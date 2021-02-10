Maharashtra extends travel restrictions for Kerala after rise in Covid cases

The Maharashtra government has decided to extend travel restrictions to those coming into the state from Kerala and has made it mandatory for travelers to carry a Covid-negative report while entering as a precautionary measure, officials said Wednesday.

Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.

“Following the powers conferred under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and The Disaster Management Act 2005 in capacity as chairperson, state executive committee, I hereby issues orders to extend the SOP issued vide the above mentioned order to all the passengers arriving in Maharashtra from the state of Kerala with immediate effect, after careful consideration of planning and containment areas and availability of health infrastructure for strict implementation by the concerned authorities,” said an order issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.

“The passengers travelling in flights from Kerala will have to carry RT-PCR negative test reports before boarding and will have to produce the same on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of landing at airports in the state,” said Anoop Kumar, secretary relief and rehabilitation (additional charge).

Those without RT-PCR test reports shall have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the airports concerned at their own cost. They will be allowed to go home only after undertaking the tests. Those who test positive will have to be treated as per the existing protocol, he said.

Kumar further said, “The passengers travelling in trains will also have to produce the RT-PCR negative test report but collection of samples should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival. Those not having negative reports will be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the railway stations, and those having symptoms shall have to undergo antigen tests.”

Those coming by roads will have to undergo screening at border check posts. People with symptoms will have to undergo antigen tests. If found positive a traveller will be admitted to a Covid centre and will have to bear the cost of the treatment, he said.

“Kerala has highest per day growth of Covid-19 cases and a traveller from the state has potential of spreading the virus in Maharashtra. Considering this, we have decided to bring in travel restrictions for Kerala as a precautionary measure,” the relief and rehabilitation secretary said.