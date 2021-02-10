Maharashtra extends travel restrictions for Kerala after rise in Covid cases
- Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four other states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.
The Maharashtra government has decided to extend travel restrictions to those coming into the state from Kerala and has made it mandatory for travelers to carry a Covid-negative report while entering as a precautionary measure, officials said Wednesday.
Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.
“Following the powers conferred under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and The Disaster Management Act 2005 in capacity as chairperson, state executive committee, I hereby issues orders to extend the SOP issued vide the above mentioned order to all the passengers arriving in Maharashtra from the state of Kerala with immediate effect, after careful consideration of planning and containment areas and availability of health infrastructure for strict implementation by the concerned authorities,” said an order issued by chief secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday.
“The passengers travelling in flights from Kerala will have to carry RT-PCR negative test reports before boarding and will have to produce the same on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of landing at airports in the state,” said Anoop Kumar, secretary relief and rehabilitation (additional charge).
Those without RT-PCR test reports shall have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the airports concerned at their own cost. They will be allowed to go home only after undertaking the tests. Those who test positive will have to be treated as per the existing protocol, he said.
Kumar further said, “The passengers travelling in trains will also have to produce the RT-PCR negative test report but collection of samples should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival. Those not having negative reports will be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the railway stations, and those having symptoms shall have to undergo antigen tests.”
Those coming by roads will have to undergo screening at border check posts. People with symptoms will have to undergo antigen tests. If found positive a traveller will be admitted to a Covid centre and will have to bear the cost of the treatment, he said.
“Kerala has highest per day growth of Covid-19 cases and a traveller from the state has potential of spreading the virus in Maharashtra. Considering this, we have decided to bring in travel restrictions for Kerala as a precautionary measure,” the relief and rehabilitation secretary said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More berths, aisle markers as railways rolls out AC 3-tier economy coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India will do its best to facilitate vaccine supplies: PM Modi to Justin Trudeau
- Ties between India and Canada took a hit recently when Justin Trudeau extended support to Indian farmers protesting against three farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra extends travel restrictions for Kerala after rise in Covid cases
- Similar travel restrictions are already in place for four other states — Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French envoy meets RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi in Nagpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pullback raises hope but India set to keep close eye on China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will collegium impasse cost India chance to get woman CJI in 2027?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 5-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: 67 from UP still untraceable, 23 safe, 3 dead
- UP ministers and officials are camping in Uttarakhand to coordinate rescue and relief work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays HC verdict asking schools to provide gadgets, internet to poor students
- A division bench of the high court had directed that cost of gadgets and internet package are not a part of tuition fee and have to be provided free of cost to these students by the schools, subject to the right of private unaided schools to claim reimbursement from the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to continue talks with China for disengagement: Minister in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prohibitory orders in Assam district after clash and arson on Mizoram border
- Hailakandi's Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said the situation is under control and most villagers who had fled their homes have returned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big projects for poll-bound states in budget: Kapil Sibal alleges bias
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana CM announces ₹1,000 crore scheme for Dalit empowerment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha sees huge increase in productivity in past two days
- According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time. Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking repeal of provisions criminalising begging
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox