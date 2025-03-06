Maharashtra government allocates 10 crore for media centre to monitor news content

The Maharashtra government will set up a media monitoring centre to analyse news content of the print, electronic and digital media, and has allocated a budget of ₹10 crore for the purpose. The consultant will be hired through an e-tender process for a period of one year to monitor news content. (Representative Image)

The centre will collect and analyse all factual and misleading news reports in print and broadcast media, and prepare a factual report, according to a government resolution (GR) published on Wednesday.

If there is a misleading news, it will be clarified in real time. If there is negative news, clarification will be given expeditiously, it said.

The requirement for the centre was felt because of the growth of publications, channels and digital platforms, and there was a need for monitoring under one umbrella how the news related to government schemes, policies is given, the government order said.

The centre, to work from 8 am to 10 pm every day, will be handled by the Directorate of Information and Publicity.

Also read: New IT bill allows officers to access your social media, email accounts if tax evasion suspected

The government has given the administrative and financial approval for setting up the centre, the GR said.

A professional consultant will be hired to collect government-related news in PDF format. The news will be bifurcated into categories like positive, negative news, departments, issues, incidents and individuals.

During monitoring of the electronic media content, the consultant would provide hourly alerts about trends, mood and tone of the news content.

The consultant will be hired through an e-tender process for a period of one year.

Also read: Aadhaar-PAN link not infringement of fundamental rights: Orissa high court

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) is authorised to extend the consultant's term to two years if the work is found to be satisfactory.

The term should not exceed more than three years, the GR said.