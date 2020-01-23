e-paper
Maharashtra govt holds review meeting on Koregaon Bhima violence case

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had last month demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune Police in the Koregaon Bhima case.

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Hundreds of people visited the Vijay stambh at Bhima Koregaon in Pune, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Hundreds of people visited the Vijay stambh at Bhima Koregaon in Pune, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
         

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state home minister Anil Deshmukh met senior police officials here on Thursday to review the case of violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune on January 1, 2018.

The meeting is currently underway at the state secretariat in Mumbai, an official said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar last month demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune Police in the Koregaon Bhima case.

NCP leader Deshmukh, after taking charge as home minister, said earlier this month that he would seek a status report on the case and then take a decision.

The term “urban Naxal” was used by the Pune Police probing the alleged links between the Elgar Parishad conclave of December 31, 2017 and the caste clashes around Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day.

While some rights activists were arrested in the case by the Pune city police, their rural counterparts had booked Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly inciting violence.

Ekbote was granted bail by the Supreme Court, while Bhide was never arrested.

The Pune Police have claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. The parishad, they alleged, instigated violence near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on January 1, 2018.

