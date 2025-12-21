In Rane vs Rane battle in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Shiv Sena MLA wins big

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane-backed Shahar Vikas Aghadi (SVA) emerged victorious with a key win in Sindhudurg district on Sunday as the local front's candidate clinched the municipal council president’s post in Kankavli. Rane brothers’ fight in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg sees Shiv Sena MLA win big(File photo/PTI)

Despite the BJP winning eight seats in Kankavli under Nitesh Rane’s leadership in the district, Sandesh Parkar of the SVA was elected president of the municipal council, marking a setback for the party in a contest closely watched across the state. Follow Maharashtra local body polls live updates

Reacting to the performance of his party and the front floated by him in Kankavli, Nilesh Rane credited voters for the outcome, saying, “Voters stood by us and helped us win in Kankavli and Malvan.”

He said he did not wish to dwell on internal tensions within the ruling alliance now that the polls were over, adding, “We do not want to speak about infighting within Mahayuti, as the elections are over now.”

Acknowledging the unusual family contest in Sindhudurg, Rane said that while the brothers had fought against each other, he was “equally saddened” by the defeat of candidates fielded by his brother Nitesh Rane’s BJP in Malvan.

As of 1 pm, the ruling Mahayuti alliance was leading in over 200 local bodies across Maharashtra. The BJP was ahead in 125 bodies, followed by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) in 48, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in 38, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) in 14.

Sindhudurg becomes flashpoint

Ahead of the polls, Sindhudurg emerged as a flashpoint of sharp political friction within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with brothers Nilesh Rane and Nitesh Rane locked in a bitter campaign despite being part of the same dispensation.

A day before the first phase of voting on December 2, Nilesh Rane alleged that “huge cash” was found inside a car in his native district and targeted ally BJP over the development, PTI reported.

He said he did not need to specify who was behind the alleged “massive cash distribution” and released a video purportedly showing the vehicle, claiming it raised serious concerns about attempts to influence voters; the video showed BJP scarves inside the car.

The charge came days after police registered a trespassing case against Nilesh Rane following his claim that he had conducted a “sting operation” by entering the residence of a BJP worker in Kankavli and finding bags of cash meant for voter inducement.

Later, Nitesh Rane rejected the allegations, arguing that political workers could have legitimate business income and that keeping cash at home should not be construed as wrongdoing.

As tensions simmered between the allies, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had publicly expressed discomfort, telling reporters, “I stand behind everyone who behaves well. If anyone, even from my party, is in the wrong, I won’t stand with that person. The situation of Rane versus Rane is not good. Definitely, we all have to introspect about this situation post-elections,” PTI reported.

(With inputs from Surendra P Gangan)