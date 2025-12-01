Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane and his younger brother and BJP minister Nitesh Rane have begun trading barbs as their tussle intensifies to gain control of the Kankavali Municipal Council in Sindhudurg district in the upcoming local body polls. Kankavli civic body poll: Rane brothers trade barbs amid Shinde campaign in Konkan

On Sunday, Nitesh alleged that no one in the Shiv Sena was backing Nilesh even as Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, while campaigning for the latter in the coastal district, referred to him as an “ideal MLA”. Nilesh shot back, alleging his brother’s love for Hindutva was more political than ideological.

Sons of former union minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane, Nilesh is the Shiv Sena MLA from Kudal while Nitesh is the BJP MLA from the neighbouring Kankavli constituency as well as the state’s ports and fisheries minister. The Rane brothers have locked horns for the Kankavli civic body which will go to the polls in the first phase of the local body election on December 2.

Both Nilesh and Nitesh had avoided criticising each other directly till last week, when Nilesh allegedly “raided” the house of a BJP worker Vijay Kenavadekar and “seized” ₹15 lakh in cash. The money, Nilesh alleged, was meant for distribution in the upcoming election. After the police booked him for trespassing on Saturday, he alleged state BJP president Ravindra Chavan was behind the move.

Nitesh responded to the allegations by saying his brother was being made a scapegoat. He referred to Nilesh’s attack on Chavan, who is at loggerheads with Sena chief Shinde, and said, “Nobody from the Shiv Sena is coming forward to support him (Nilesh). He may not like what I am saying today but will realise later,” Nitesh told reporters on Sunday.

Nilesh retorted, saying he was not someone who could be fooled. He then made a personal attack on his younger brother who has kicked up several controversies with his hardline Hindutva remarks since joining the BJP.

“How come he has suddenly developed love for Hindutva? We all know what all was happening when he was in the Congress,” Nilesh said, implying that Nitesh’s stand on Hindutva was more political than ideological.

Significantly, Narayan Rane has maintained silence over the tussle between his sons.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who was on a campaign tour of Konkan, addressed rallies at Malvan and Vengurla on Sunday. He lauded Nilesh, calling him an ideal MLA.

“Shiv Sena is solidly standing behind Nilesh Rane,” Shinde said. He also visited the residence of the Ranes and met Narayan Rane.