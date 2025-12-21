Maharashtra local body election results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am
Maharashtra local body election results 2025 LIVE: The results will determine political control across 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats and are expected to provide an early read on grassroots strength of the Mahayuti, and the Opposition MVA bloc.
Maharashtra local body election results 2025 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for Maharashtra’s municipal councils and nagar panchayats will begin at 10:00 am on Sunday, marking the culmination of a two-phase civic poll held on December 2 and December 21. The results are expected to offer an early read on the balance of power between the ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) at the grassroots level....Read More
The contest turned multi-dimensional in several pockets, with alliance politics intersecting with local rivalries. In a number of towns, “friendly fights” emerged as partners within the ruling Mahayuti — the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party — fielded candidates against one another.
Stage set for BMC polls
Sunday’s counting will also mark the run-up to the next big political contest in Maharashtra. The State Election Commission (SEC) has said elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations will be held on January 15, with votes to be counted the following day, January 16.
A total of 2,869 seats will be contested across these civic bodies, and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots.
Maharashtra local body election: Key details
1. The State Election Commission (SEC) said elections were held simultaneously to fill 143 vacant member posts across municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.
2. Of the total local bodies going to polls, voting for 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats was conducted in the first phase on December 2, while the remaining councils and nagar panchayats voted on Saturday.
3. Voting began at 7.30 am and covered key local bodies such as Baramati in Pune district and Ambernath in Thane district.
4. According to the SEC, counting of votes for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats — including those that voted in the first phase — will begin at 10 am on Sunday, December 21.
5. The commission added that elections to select members and presidents of the Dondaicha municipal council and Angar nagar panchayat were held unopposed, while the election for the Jammer municipal president also saw no contest, as reported by PTI news agency.
Voter turnout highlights
Pune district: 45.14% votes were polled for the nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections till 3.30 pm on Saturday; 95,865 of 212,396 voters cast their franchise (49,403 males and 46,460 females).
Baramati: 45,335 of 101,992 registered voters (44.45%) polled till 3.30 pm. Voting here was postponed to December 20 from December 2 as per court directions. Elections were held for 42 seats, including the post of municipal council president.
Other towns (till 3.30 pm): Phursungi–Uruli Devachi 45.32%, Daund 32.70%, Lonavla 56.61%, Talegaon Dabhade 46.75%.
Maharashtra local body election results 2025 live: Where to track Maharashtra local body election results
Voters can follow the election outcomes on the official State Election Commission website: mahasec.maharashtra.gov.in
For live trends and updates, you can follow this blog, which will provide the latest developments as counting progresses.
Additionally, results will be displayed at counting centres, including tehsil offices and designated schools or halls, as each round of counting is completed.
Maharashtra local body election results 2025: Voter turnout reported steady and strong across districts
Voting for nagar parishads and nagar panchayats in Pune and other districts continued peacefully on Saturday, with voter participation showing steady numbers in several areas.
In Pune district, 45.14% of voters had cast their ballots till 3.30 pm, according to district administration data.
In Baramati, polling was conducted for 42 seats, including the post of municipal council president. Voting there, postponed to December 20 from December 2 as per court directions, saw 44.45% turnout with 45,335 of 101,992 voters participating till 3.30 pm.
Other towns in Pune reported mixed turnout:
- Phursungi–Uruli Devachi: 45.32%
- Daund: 32.70%
- Lonavla: 56.61%
- Talegaon Dabhade: 46.75%
The highest turnout in the district was in Phaltan (52.02%), followed by Mahabaleshwar (47.40%), Karad (46.11%), and Malkapur (43.99%).
Maharashtra local body election results 2025 : Counting to begin soon
Counting of votes for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those that went to polls on December 2, will begin at 10 am on December 21 (Sunday).
The ruling Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are locked in direct and multi-cornered contests in several areas. In some places, allies from the Mahayuti — including the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) — are even competing against each other.
Polling for 263 local bodies was conducted in the first phase on December 2, while the remaining councils and nagar panchayats voted on December 21. Voting for 143 vacant member posts in various local bodies also concluded peacefully on Saturday.