Maharashtra local body election results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am

The contest turned multi-dimensional in several pockets, with alliance politics intersecting with local rivalries. In a number of towns, “friendly fights” emerged as partners within the ruling Mahayuti — the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party — fielded candidates against one another.

Stage set for BMC polls

Sunday’s counting will also mark the run-up to the next big political contest in Maharashtra. The State Election Commission (SEC) has said elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations will be held on January 15, with votes to be counted the following day, January 16.

A total of 2,869 seats will be contested across these civic bodies, and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots.

Maharashtra local body election: Key details

1. The State Election Commission (SEC) said elections were held simultaneously to fill 143 vacant member posts across municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state.

2. Of the total local bodies going to polls, voting for 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats was conducted in the first phase on December 2, while the remaining councils and nagar panchayats voted on Saturday.

3. Voting began at 7.30 am and covered key local bodies such as Baramati in Pune district and Ambernath in Thane district.

4. According to the SEC, counting of votes for all 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats — including those that voted in the first phase — will begin at 10 am on Sunday, December 21.

5. The commission added that elections to select members and presidents of the Dondaicha municipal council and Angar nagar panchayat were held unopposed, while the election for the Jammer municipal president also saw no contest, as reported by PTI news agency.

Voter turnout highlights

Pune district: 45.14% votes were polled for the nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections till 3.30 pm on Saturday; 95,865 of 212,396 voters cast their franchise (49,403 males and 46,460 females).

Baramati: 45,335 of 101,992 registered voters (44.45%) polled till 3.30 pm. Voting here was postponed to December 20 from December 2 as per court directions. Elections were held for 42 seats, including the post of municipal council president.

Other towns (till 3.30 pm): Phursungi–Uruli Devachi 45.32%, Daund 32.70%, Lonavla 56.61%, Talegaon Dabhade 46.75%.