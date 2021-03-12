Home / India News / Maharashtra: Man celebrates buffalo's birthday, case filed for violating Covid-19 norms
india news

Maharashtra: Man celebrates buffalo's birthday, case filed for violating Covid-19 norms

Kiran Mhatre (30) allegedly organized a celebration of his buffalo's birthday at his house in Reti Bunder in Dombivali area on Thursday.
PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Those who attended the buffalo's birthday did not wear masks or observe social distancing even as coronavirus cases are increasing in the district as well as in the state.(REUTERS file photo)

The police in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday registered an FIR against a man who allegedly celebrated the `birthday' of his buffalo in spite of Covid-19 restrictions.

Kiran Mhatre (30) allegedly organized a celebration of his buffalo's birthday at his house in Reti Bunder in Dombivali area on Thursday.

Those who attended it did not wear masks or observe social distancing even as coronavirus cases are increasing in the district as well as in the state, said an official of Vishnu Nagar police station.

A case under IPC section 269 (act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and the Epidemic Act was registered against him. No arrest has been made, the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra coronavirus norms
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP