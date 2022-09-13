Maharashtra man killed over interfaith relationship, search on for body: Police

The Ahmednagar police have launched an operation to trace the body of a 31-year-old man, who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship and his body was thrown into a river, officials said.

The deceased, Deepak Barde, was killed by members of the family of a 19-year-old woman he was in a relationship with. The woman’s family have admitted to the crime and seven of them have been arrested, they added.

Ahmednagar superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Patil said the incident came to light after Barde’s father, Ravsaheb Dada Barde, filed a missing complaint at Supa police station in Srirampur on August 31.

In the FIR, the deceased’s father said his son was in a relationship with Saniya Shaikh which enraged her family, he said.

“We have arrested seven members of the family, including the father and his son. The woman’s father has confessed to killing Barde with a blunt object. They said they dumped the body into a river after the murder,” the SP said.

“Six boats have been deployed for carrying out a search operation. We are yet to trace the remains,” he added.

A case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 34 (criminal act committed by several persons with same intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered, police officials familiar with the case details said.

The murder charge against the accused is likely to be added in the next few days, they added.