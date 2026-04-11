Panic as Maharashtra minister Bhujbal's chopper lands a kilometre away from helipad, in parking lot, in Pune

A helicopter hired by Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal landed at the wrong spot, in a parking lot, in Pune’s Purandar area on Saturday morning, a kilometre away from the assigned helipad. Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "“My pilot landed wrongly in a parking lot. All of us are safe.” (HT File Photo)

The reason was not expressly clear, but the incident created a scare as it comes less than three months after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash.

“My pilot landed wrongly in a parking lot. All of us are safe,” said Bhujbal, who had gone there to attend a programme on 200th birth anniversary of social activist Jyotiba Phule.

A senior officer of the Pune rural police said they will report the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the pilot “will have to face action”.

No word was in yet from pilot, crew or the company that operated the chopper.