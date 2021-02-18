Home / India News / Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres. (HT file Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice.

Patil, who earlier this month visited parts of the state during the 'Rashtravadi Parivar Samvad Yatra' (an initiative to reach out to NCP leaders and workers), also asked those who came in contact with him recently to be observant and self-isolate.

"I have tested Covid positive. Whilst I am doing fine, I am taking appropriate medical advice and hope to recover soon. I shall be undertaking my duties via video-conference," he tweeted.

Also read| India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after new virus strains

Earlier this month, state ministers Anil Deshmukh, Satej Patil and Rajendra Shingne also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Deshmukh was discharged from a hospital in Nagpur, where he was undergoing treatment, on February 15.

Last year, over a dozen state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, were infected by the virus.

