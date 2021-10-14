Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's security beefed up after threat calls

The Maharashtra government has upgraded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawak Malik's security after he allegedly received threat calls from various states due to his press conference last week, the minister informed on Thursday.

Malik also claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was trying to “frame” him by involving his son-in-law Sameer Khan in a drug peddling case. He claimed that rumours regarding the recovery of ganja and drugs were spread by the anti-drug agency despite none of it was recovered from his son-in-law's possession. The Maharashtra minister said they are moving court against the agency, the harassment meted out to them, and for quashing the case.

"BJP leaders have been targeting me by saying that I am defaming the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to take revenge over the arrest of my son-in-law. Since the last press conference, which was held on October 9, I have been getting threatening calls. This is why the state government upgraded my security," news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying during a press conference on Thursday.

"The NCB had arrested my son-in-law (Sameer Khan) earlier in July. When his house was raided by the NCB, there was no recovery but still there were rumours that ganja and drugs were recovered. It was done by NCB to defame me," he said.

"Hearing Khan's bail application, the court released him in September. My whole family including my daughter was in trauma," he added.

On Saturday, Malik alleged that there exists a connection between the Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai unit and BJP leaders.

On the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is undergoing trial, Malik earlier alleged that the investigating agency is trying to frame him too, and that they should be ready for a legal battle.

