Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's security beefed up after threat calls
india news

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's security beefed up after threat calls

 Malik also claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was trying to “frame” him by involving his son-in-law Sameer Khan in a drug peddling case.
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Maharashtra government has upgraded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawak Malik's security after he allegedly received threat calls from various states due to his press conference last week, the minister informed on Thursday.

Malik also claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was trying to “frame” him by involving his son-in-law Sameer Khan in a drug peddling case. He claimed that rumours regarding the recovery of ganja and drugs were spread by the anti-drug agency despite none of it was recovered from his son-in-law's possession. The Maharashtra minister said they are moving court against the agency, the harassment meted out to them, and for quashing the case.

"BJP leaders have been targeting me by saying that I am defaming the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to take revenge over the arrest of my son-in-law. Since the last press conference, which was held on October 9, I have been getting threatening calls. This is why the state government upgraded my security," news agency ANI quoted Malik as saying during a press conference on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

"The NCB had arrested my son-in-law (Sameer Khan) earlier in July. When his house was raided by the NCB, there was no recovery but still there were rumours that ganja and drugs were recovered. It was done by NCB to defame me," he said.

"Hearing Khan's bail application, the court released him in September. My whole family including my daughter was in trauma," he added.

On Saturday, Malik alleged that there exists a connection between the Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai unit and BJP leaders.

On the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is undergoing trial, Malik earlier alleged that the investigating agency is trying to frame him too, and that they should be ready for a legal battle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra nawab malik
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shah recalls surgical strikes, says era of ‘fitting response’ has started

Malabar Devaswom Board takes over Mattannur temple amid protest

Lakhimpur violence: Minister’s son, others taken to site to recreate event

Women officers to soon command army units: Rajnath Singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP