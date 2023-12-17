Maharashtra minister promises justice in Thane road rage incident

Reacting to the Thane incident, wherein a woman was allegedly run over by her boyfriend's car in the middle of a road, Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the accused in the matter will have to face the whip of law even if he is the son of an officer or a big leader.

Speaking to ANI on the incident in Chandrapur, Mungantiwar said, "Whether it is an officer's son or some big leader's son, he will have to bear the whip of the law and Constitution. No matter who it is, if they have committed this crime, then they would be punished."

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the case and said, "The incident not only brings goosebumps to a person but also exposes many people who are in authority. The accused, who has committed the heinous crime, is the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha and his father is a very senior bureaucrat in Thane district."

"The government talks about women's safety but it is actually the work that is done that really matters and that kind of work for women is not seen in Maharashtra," Chaturvedi added.

"This is a very unfortunate incident and I want to question the BJP about how the party could place responsibilities on such people who are so "Mahila Virodhi," asserted Chaturvedi.

"Does the Mahila Bachao-Mahila Badhao programme of the BJP give this message when there are incidents such as the women's protest or this recent Thane incident? she stated.

BJP leader Narayan Rane said, "Today the opposition is saying that law and order has deteriorated in Maharashtra. My question is that both Disha Salian and Sushant Singh were murdered during their time, was there law and order at that time?

"Today, when a woman is run over by a vehicle, then it is wrong to say that law and order are not good. They have no other topic. Our government is doing good work in Maharashtra. If a case is registered, he will be arrested. After an investigation, the police will arrest him," Rane added.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar also condemned the incident and said, "It is very sad that in our society, the way of thinking has still not changed, especially in cases like this, where love is involved. Many children commit suicide, murder, and other such crimes in matters like these. In my opinion, this is a social evil that needs to be cured."

A 26-year-old woman was severely injured when her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat, allegedly tried to run her over with his car in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The accused has been identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amar Singh Jadhav said, "The incident took place around 4 a.m. on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad."

"An argument broke out between the victim, Ashwajeet Gaikwad and two other persons identified as Romil Patil and Sagar. The victim suffered injuries after the argument, and was admitted to the hospital, where the police recorded her statement. According to that, further action has been taken and a case has been registered against three accused under relevant sections," said the official.

"A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) (against accused Ashwajeet Gaikwad, Romil Patil and Sagar). Further investigation is being done on the basis of the victim's statement," informed the DCP.

The victim shared details and said, "Three bones in my right leg are broken. It has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips, I've had deep injuries. I cannot move my body. Four days ago, I went to file an FIR--the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on social media, the police supported me."

The incident took place early on Monday morning near a hotel in Thane and police have registered a case against the accused, Ashwajit Gaikwad.

Sharing her information on the matter, victim Priya Singh's lawyer, Darshana Pawar, told ANI, "I met Priya in the morning. She is stable but the injuries are quite severe."

"As per the injuries, 307 (of IPC) should have been recorded, which has not been recorded. We have been requesting the investigating officers and police officers to take 307 and 356 on record. But, to date, they have not taken it. It's been more than four days. If they don't proceed, we will have to approach the High Court," stated the lawyer for the victim.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

