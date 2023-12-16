Winter Vacation 2023: Check out dates of school holidays in Delhi, Rajasthan and Jammu

Fresh snowfall in the Himalayan regions has led to a cold wave which has gripped major parts of north India. In the wake of fallen temperatures, several states have issued instructions to declare holidays for the students. With cold wave gripping major parts of north India, several states have issued instructions to declare holidays for the students.((Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times))

Winter Vacation has been implemented in Jammu while the dates for the holidays have been announced in Rajasthan and Delhi. Check out the dates of the start of winter vacation in in Delhi, Rajasthan and Jammu.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ| Cong removes Kamal Nath as MP unit chief after assembly poll debacle; Jitu Patwari replaces him

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared December 25 as the start date for winter vacation in the state's schools. In this regard, RBSE shared a post on X(formerly Twitter) confirming December 25 as the date of start of winter vacation.

Delhi

Delhi government has reduced the duration of winter vacation from 15 days to 6 days citing the closure of schools in November due to poor air quality. Delhi Education Department shared a circular that reads, “In view of the above, the remaining portion of the Winter Vacation for Academic Session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from 01.01.2024 (Monday) to 06.01.2024 (Saturday).”

Jammu

All government and private schools in Jammu will observe winter vacation from December 11, 2023, to February 29, 2024. According to the directorate of Jammu Education Board, the schools will be closed for students up to the 8th standard from December 11, 2023, to February 29, 2024. For students of 9th to 12th standard, the vacations will be from December 18 to February 29.

Cold Wave in north India

In Jammu and Kashmir, due to fresh snowfall and rains, temperature has dipped considerably. Friday was Delhi's coldest day of the season. On Thursday, Delhi registered temperature of just 6.2°C.

Weather experts have predicted heavy snowfall in Himalayan areas which is expected to affect temperatures in states like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan.