IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Maharashtra minister says police will investigate case against Tandav
Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organizations have demanded a ban on the series.(Videograb)
Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organizations have demanded a ban on the series.(Videograb)
india news

Maharashtra minister says police will investigate case against Tandav

Anil Deshmukh said that the UP police had sought permission from them for the investigation in Mumbai in three cases lodged against Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:28 PM IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the state police have received a complaint against Amazon Prime Video’s controversial web series Tandav and they will soon register an FIR and an investigation will follow. The minister also demanded a regulatory mechanism by the central government for the OTT platforms to avoid any communal tension in the country.

“These types of content create communal tension and lead to the division between communities. The central government should take appropriate steps to avoid such tensions,” he said.

Deshmukh said that the Uttar Pradesh police had sought permission from them for the investigation in Mumbai in three cases lodged against Tandav.

“They had sought our permission for the investigation and it is a routine process to visit other states in relation to the investigation. Even teams of Maharashtra police keep visiting other states for investigation,” he said.

Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organizations have demanded a ban on the series.

Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the series, has agreed to making changes to the series to appease the protesters.

In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, the filmmaker wrote, "We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."

Multiple cases have been filed against the series in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
MSMEs employ about 110 million workers and contribute to about 40% of exports (MSME census, 2006-07), and have a huge role to play in creating quality jobs, improving export competitiveness, and increasing aggregate productivity.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:25 AM IST
As businesses struggled to stay afloat, the government announced a number of measures targeted towards the so-called Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Many of these measures, part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, are aimed at easing financial constraints faced by businesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021.(AP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 Coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in more states over hesitancy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi/patna/chennai/rohtak
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:07 AM IST
India’s start to the Covid-19 vaccination programme has been one of the strongest in the world, reaching more people on its first day than any other country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gandhi’s 16-feet high bronze statue in a meditating posture, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled by then President Shanker Dayal Sharma on October 2, 1993.(ANI Photo)
Gandhi’s 16-feet high bronze statue in a meditating posture, sculpted by Ram Sutar, was unveiled by then President Shanker Dayal Sharma on October 2, 1993.(ANI Photo)
india news

New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Initial plan was to do so during the one-month gap between the first and the second part of Budget Session that begins on Jan 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested its deputy superintendent of police (DSP), R K Rishi, inspector Kapil Dhankad and an advocate Manohar Malik in connection with its probe into a “bribes-for-relief” scandal in the agency, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly defended its choice of members for the committee that will weigh in on the contentious farm laws, and cautioned critics against attributing motives to the court or “maligning” members of the panel just because they had in the past come out in favour of these legislation aimed at opening up farm markets
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: EC

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
GUWAHATI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) made it clear on Wednesday that those living in Assam whose names are missing from the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), but are listed in the electoral rolls can vote in the assembly elections due in April-May this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu’s rally in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Kolkata Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday allegedly raised the controversial “goli maaro” slogan at a roadshow in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, a day after a similar slogan was raised by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Bengaluru: Troubles are mounting for Karnataka chief minister B
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: More than one in every three new Covid-19 cases recorded in India over the last week have come from Kerala, a state that is defying the national trend of falling infections and has been the biggest outbreak centre in the country since late October
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after 2nd dose

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
New Delhi Covaxin recipients will be monitored for three months after getting the 2nd dose for any adverse reactions, according to a detailed plan released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in an attempt to dispel safety concerns about the vaccine whose efficacy data isn’t publicly known
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

SA, Brazil strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Mutations of the Sars-Cov-2 virus found in South Africa and Brazil have begun worrying authorities and scientists who say that these – they are distinct from the new variant first found in the UK – could trigger more re-infections, even reduce vaccine efficacy, though more tests are underway
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loyalists and detractors alike await the release of Sasikala, who once kept the ruling AIADMK under her thumb.(HT PHOTO)
Loyalists and detractors alike await the release of Sasikala, who once kept the ruling AIADMK under her thumb.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Sasikala hospitalised in Bengaluru week before her release from prison

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • Sixty-three-year-old Sasikala who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism was admitted to hospital with cough and fever.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An NGO distributed notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo and brief sketch on his life among students in the school in Malwasa in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photos)
An NGO distributed notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo and brief sketch on his life among students in the school in Malwasa in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photos)
india news

Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)
india news

Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP