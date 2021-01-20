Maharashtra minister says police will investigate case against Tandav
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the state police have received a complaint against Amazon Prime Video’s controversial web series Tandav and they will soon register an FIR and an investigation will follow. The minister also demanded a regulatory mechanism by the central government for the OTT platforms to avoid any communal tension in the country.
“These types of content create communal tension and lead to the division between communities. The central government should take appropriate steps to avoid such tensions,” he said.
Deshmukh said that the Uttar Pradesh police had sought permission from them for the investigation in Mumbai in three cases lodged against Tandav.
“They had sought our permission for the investigation and it is a routine process to visit other states in relation to the investigation. Even teams of Maharashtra police keep visiting other states for investigation,” he said.
Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organizations have demanded a ban on the series.
Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the series, has agreed to making changes to the series to appease the protesters.
In a statement shared on social media on Tuesday, the filmmaker wrote, "We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast & crew of Tandav have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same. We thank the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance & support in the matter. We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments."
Multiple cases have been filed against the series in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Tandav stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in more states over hesitancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu’s rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after 2nd dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA, Brazil strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala hospitalised in Bengaluru week before her release from prison
- Sixty-three-year-old Sasikala who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism was admitted to hospital with cough and fever.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row
- The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa
- A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment
- Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox