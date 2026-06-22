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Maharashtra MLC election results 2026: Mahayuti sweeps 16 of 17 seats, MVA draws blank

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest winner with 11 seats.

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 04:02 pm IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a commanding victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, winning 16 of the 17 seats for which results were declared on Monday.

BJP workers celebrate as BJP candidate Rajiv (Raju) Poddar wins the Maharashtra Legislative Council by-election from Nagpur Local Authorities Constituency, in Nagpur on Monday. (Ranjit Deshmukh/ANI)

Polling for 17 seats was held on June 18, though six Mahayuti candidates had already been elected unopposed before voting, giving the alliance an early advantage. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest winner with 11 seats, while the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde secured three seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won two.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) failed to open its account in the elections. The MLC result comes at a time when Uddhav's Sena is already reeling with a rebellion of its Lok Sabha MPs.

Also Read: Shiv Sena UBT crisis LIVE: Rebel MPs to join Shinde Sena, presser soon; Aaditya Thackeray makes ‘cowards’ jibe

Who are the winning candidates?

After his victory, Gite said he had honoured his commitment to stop campaigning but credited his supporters for the result. He also said he would consult his party workers before taking any decision on a possible offer to join the Shiv Sena, The Hindu reported.

The result triggered sharp reactions from Opposition leaders. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the BJP had effectively defeated a Shiv Sena candidate in Nashik. Congress leader Satej "Bunty" Patil warned that the BJP was seeking to weaken its allies, pointing to Jalgaon, where the Shiv Sena stepped aside in favour of a BJP candidate.

Local Shiv Sena leaders expressed dissatisfaction, arguing their own nominee could have won had the party contested the seat, The Hindu reported.

Reacting to the outcome, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "It is so hilarious that I cannot speak. This is merely a trailer," The Hindu reported.

MVA draws blank

The election proved to be a disappointing outing for the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which failed to win a single seat.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Legislative Council Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the Opposition had fought the election to protect the Constitution.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
maha vikas aghadi shiv sena bharatiya janata party
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Home / India News / Maharashtra MLC election results 2026: Mahayuti sweeps 16 of 17 seats, MVA draws blank
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