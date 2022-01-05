Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra Police take custody of Kalicharan Maharaj

According to reports, the seer will face charges for making disparaging remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and conveying hate speech. 
Published on Jan 05, 2022 11:57 AM IST
Written by Vanshika Lohia | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday took the custody of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj from the Chhattisgarh Police. Kalicharan Mahraj was arrested from a town near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh last month in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

A court in Raipur granted transit remand of the seer to Maharashtra Police. He will be produced before a court in Pune on Thursday.

Kalicharan Maharaj was apprehended from a rented room near Bageshwar Dam, about 25 km from Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh. The other accused in the case include Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure and Capt. Digendra Kumar.

Also Read | Kalicharan Maharaj arrested for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

The seer had moved a court in Raipur seeking bail but it was rejected on Monday.

On December 31, he was sent to judicial custody till January 13 by Raipur court.

The seer allegedly used abusive words against the Father of the Nation during a Dharma Sansad (religiour parliament) and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

