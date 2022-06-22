Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Sena's Raut hints at assembly dissolution

Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde has moved to the BJP-ruled Assam after camping in Gujarat. 
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 12:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

As Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has hinted at the dissolution of the state assembly in a tweet. "The developments in Maharashtra are leading towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha (state assembly)," the top party leader wrote in a post in Marathi. The comment comes hours after rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde reached Assam after camping in a five-star hotel in Gujarat's Surat. Both the states are ruled by the BJP.

Shinde, who was said to be a top lieutenant of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has rebelled against the party, plunging the Sena-NCP-Congress government into a deep crisis . He says he support of 40 MLAs.

