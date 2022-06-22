Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Sena's Raut hints at assembly dissolution

As Maharashtra political crisis deepens, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has hinted at the dissolution of the state assembly in a tweet. "The developments in Maharashtra are leading towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha (state assembly)," the top party leader wrote in a post in Marathi. The comment comes hours after rebel Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde reached Assam after camping in a five-star hotel in Gujarat's Surat. Both the states are ruled by the BJP.

Shinde, who was said to be a top lieutenant of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has rebelled against the party, plunging the Sena-NCP-Congress government into a deep crisis . He says he support of 40 MLAs.

