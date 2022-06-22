MVA leaders, state Cabinet to meet to discuss Maharashtra political crisis

Top leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are scheduled to meet at noon before a state Cabinet meeting an hour later to take stock of the situation on Wednesday a day minister Eknath Shinde plunged the state government into crisis by moving to Gujarat’s Surat along with rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers.

People aware of the matter said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy, Ajit Pawar, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil and Congress leader Kamal Nath are expected to attend the MVA meeting.

“The leaders will take stock of the situation in the wake of the events that unfolded since yesterday [Tuesday]. It is happening ahead of the scheduled Cabinet meeting and assumes importance,” said a person aware of the matter, requesting anonymity. The person added Thackeray is expected to apprise his Cabinet colleagues about the crisis.

The meetings are being held as Shinde on Wednesday pledged to take forward Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s legacy and claimed the support of 40 lawmakers as he arrived in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Assam from Surat along with the rebel lawmakers.

People aware of the matter said Shinde arrived in Assam with 33 of his party legislators and seven independent lawmakers. The Shinde faction needs the backing of 37 Sena lawmakers to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law. In case of their disqualification, it will be easier for the coalition government to pass a floor test.

Shinde-led rebels checked into a five-star hotel upon arriving from BJP-ruled Gujarat. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among the BJP leaders, who visited them amid tight security. The media were prevented from accessing the hotel.

The rebels earlier moved to a resort in neighbouring Gujarat as simmering discontent within Shiv Sena boiled over on Tuesday. They left Mumbai on Monday night after voting ended in the legislative council polls, where the MVA suffered a defeat as 12 members of the Sena appeared to cross-vote in favour of a BJP candidate.

This was the second defeat of the alliance after the loss of its candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls this month.

The Shiv Sena has 55 members in the 288-member state assembly. Its allies NCP has 53 and the Congress 44 while one seat is vacant. The ruling alliance has the support of three smaller parties and nine independent members. Together, the MVA has 166 members. The BJP has 106 lawmakers. It has the backing of six lawmakers of two smaller parties and independents.

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari was separately admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. “He has a fever and complained of weakness...His swab was taken yesterday [Tuesday] and the report came late last night. Doctors have advised hospitalisation for better monitoring,” said an official.