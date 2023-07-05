NCP crisis: Eknath Shinde, supporters uneasy as Ajit Pawar says 'want to be CM'

The recent merger with the rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs has not gone down well with Shiv Sena leaders from Eknath Shinde camp, more so after when Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra. The incumbent chief minister is also likely to feel the heat after Ajit's urge to rise up the power ladder.

Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

Sena leaders are expressing their discontent after the Ajit Pawar-led split within NCP, fearing they would lose out on the opportunity to get a desired position in the Maharashtra cabinet.

Pointing at the retirement age, the newly-appointed deputy chief minister urged Sharad Pawar to pass on the baton to the new generation. He also expressed his desire to become the next Maharashtra CM to “implement certain plans I have for people's welfare.”

"We were always against the NCP and even today we are against Sharad Pawar," legislator from the Shinde camp Sanjay Shirsat said. He further asked about Shiv Sena-BJP coalition's necessity to sink in NCP rebels despite having a majority in the floor of the state assembly.

"After the NCP joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders would not get their desired position," he added.

The legislators from the Shinde camp recalled the reasons why they parted ways with erstwhile Shiv Sena.

"Udhhav Thackeray was used by Sharad Pawar as the Chief Minister. The NCP used to run the government when Uddhav was the Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde will decide the course of action now," Shirsat said.

Another Shinde loyalist Bharat Gogawale was upset because his political rival, the NCP’s Aditi Tatkare, is now a minister and is likely to get the guardian ministership of Raigad, which he was eyeing.

“We will accept the situation and move forward. Those who were to get one bhakri (bread) will now get half and those who were to get half will now get quarter,” he said.

