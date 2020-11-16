e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra: ‘Prepared to deal with Covid-19 surge,’ says minister as temples set to reopen

Maharashtra: ‘Prepared to deal with Covid-19 surge,’ says minister as temples set to reopen

Religious places in Maharashtra will reopen on November 16 as per the instructions issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 06:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi
An employee, wearing a PPE kit, sanitizes the premises of a Hindu temple in Mumbai.
An employee, wearing a PPE kit, sanitizes the premises of a Hindu temple in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

After the Maharashtra government’s announcement to re-open places of worship from November 16, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Sunday said that the state government is cautious about the surge in Covid-19 cases due to reopening, but it is ready to deal with it.

“After eight months, the places of worship are going to reopen in Maharashtra, but we have also issued guidelines regarding social distancing and sanitisation. Hopefully, people will follow them. Maharashtra always has more cases but the government has controlled it with Maja kutumb, Maji zimmedari (My family, My Responsibility) campaign. Now if people don’t follow the instruction, the cases may increase again, but we have improved our health infrastructure and are prepared to deal with it,” he said.

Religious places in Maharashtra will reopen on November 16 as per the instructions issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Taking about Karnataka government’s approval to establish Maratha Development Authority with Rs 50 crore fund, Malik said the reason behind the dispute with Karnataka is that Marathi speakers in the neighbouring state want to be part of Maharashtra.

“Border dispute is an issue with Karnataka. Marathi speakers want to be part of Maharashtra. A Rs 50 crore fund is no redressal. The two governments should sit and talk,” he added.

tags
top news
Resilience: Nasa, SpaceX sends four astronauts to ISS aboard Falcon 9
Resilience: Nasa, SpaceX sends four astronauts to ISS aboard Falcon 9
Covid-19 spike in Capital may hit Winter Session
Covid-19 spike in Capital may hit Winter Session
Fund set up to plug gaps in food supply a hit among investors
Fund set up to plug gaps in food supply a hit among investors
Rain, strong winds help city get cleaner air day after Diwali
Rain, strong winds help city get cleaner air day after Diwali
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
NIA wrongly names businessman in its list of most wanted
NIA wrongly names businessman in its list of most wanted
Builders told to cut home prices, pass on GST gains
Builders told to cut home prices, pass on GST gains
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
Explained: RCEP world’s largest trade deal, India’s rejection, China’s dominance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In