Maharashtra: Pune man shot dead over birthday dispute; investigations underway

A 37-year-old man, Vikram Guruswami Reddy, was fatally shot in a dispute over a birthday celebration in the Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday night, Police officials said. A fight over a birthday party in the Dehu Road neighbourhood of Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday night resulted in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Vikram Guruswami Reddy.(PTI/representative )

According to a Senior police official of Dehu Road Police Station, the incident occurred when a group of individuals confronted the victim and his friend Nandkishor Yadav, who were celebrating the birthday of Yadav's niece on the roadside.

The group objected to the celebration, and an argument led to a physical altercation in which Nandkishor Yadav was injured, and then Reddy came in to mediate.

One of the accused opened fire on Reddy, who was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have identified the suspects and are investigating further.

Earlier in another ongoing investigation of a firing case in the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Police of Pune district, Police solved the mysterious shooting case and arrested two individuals including the victim's cousin on February 12.

One accused, identified as the victim's cousin, 42-year-old Anant Singh, orchestrated the attack due to a contract dispute worth 12 lakh, along with his aide, Rohit Pandey.

On January 20th, Ajay Vikram Singh was shot in broad daylight inside the premises of Kailas Steel Company, located in the Chakan MIDC area of Pimpri Chinchwad.

Following a 20-day investigation, what was initially believed to be an extortion attempt has been revealed to be a family dispute over a contract.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey announced the arrest of Anant Singh from Madhya Pradesh. Another suspect, Rohit Pandey, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. The Anti-Gunda Squad, which is leading the investigation, revealed that a total of five individuals were involved in the crime. The police are expected to take all the accused into custody soon.

The investigation revealed that the accused conducted a reconnaissance of Ajay Singh's daily routine before carrying out the attack. They purchased two motorbikes to observe the victim's movements. After the shooting, the assailants fled to Visakhapatnam and subsequently to Uttar Pradesh.