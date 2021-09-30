Maharashtra recorded 3,187 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 49 Covid-19 deaths, taking the state-wide toll to 139,011 including 87,651 in the second wave since February 10, way higher than the 51,360 deaths caused by the first wave which lasted 11 months between March 9, 2020 to February 9, 2021, official data shows .

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the number of deaths have been proportionate to the number of cases in the two waves. “In the second wave, we saw higher cases which resulted in higher number of deaths,” said Dr Awate. “However, we have been able to bring down the deaths due to early detection and medication along with mass vaccination,” he added.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director Masina Hospital, Byculla, said the current lot of Covid patients have less disease severity. “We are seeing patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms and a majority are those who are unvaccinated till now. The majority of deaths are majorly among those who have other co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, renal disease and others,” said Dr Mehra.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 3,187 new Covid-19 cases. Mumbai recorded 525 new Covid cases with six related deaths, taking the metropolis’ toll to 16,103. The total number of Covid-19 patients recorded in Mumbai so far has now reached 6,547,793.

There were 155,015 Covid tests done on Wednesday across the state, while the number of recoveries was 3,253.The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 36,675 with the maximum of 9,280 active patients in Pune followed by Thane with 6,083 and Ahmednagar with 5,237.