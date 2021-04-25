Home / India News / Maharashtra records 66,191 fresh Covid-19 cases, daily death toll soars past 800
india news

Maharashtra records 66,191 fresh Covid-19 cases, daily death toll soars past 800

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 09:01 PM IST
More than 61,450 number of patients recovered in the state in last 24 hours.(Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)

The active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case tally of Maharashtra on Sunday rose by 66,191 with 832 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The rise in fatalities took the death toll in the state to 64,760. The coronavirus caseload in the state now stands at 4,295,027, as per the health bulletin.

More than 61,450 number of patients recovered in the state in last 24 hours. There has been a net decline in the number of new cases in the last two days. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 66,836 new cases in a single day.

More than 289,00 samples were tested to detect coronavirus disease cases in the last 24 hours. Testing in the last 24 hours witnessed an incline by over 10,000, as more than 277,000 samples were tested on Friday.

The state capital, which is also one of the major hotspot districts in the country reported 5,542 new cases, a decrease of 1,679 cases from Friday. Mumbai on Sunday reported 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,783. There has been a decline in deaths from Friday, as more than 70 deaths were reported two days before.

More than 40,000 samples were tested in Mumbai for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while more than 41,000 tests were done on Friday, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health bulletin.

The active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case tally of Maharashtra on Sunday rose by 66,191 with 832 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The rise in fatalities took the death toll in the state to 64,760. The coronavirus caseload in the state now stands at 4,295,027, as per the health bulletin.

More than 61,450 number of patients recovered in the state in last 24 hours. There has been a net decline in the number of new cases in the last two days. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 66,836 new cases in a single day.

More than 289,00 samples were tested to detect coronavirus disease cases in the last 24 hours. Testing in the last 24 hours witnessed an incline by over 10,000, as more than 277,000 samples were tested on Friday.

The state capital, which is also one of the major hotspot districts in the country reported 5,542 new cases, a decrease of 1,679 cases from Friday. Mumbai on Sunday reported 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,783. There has been a decline in deaths from Friday, as more than 70 deaths were reported two days before.

More than 40,000 samples were tested in Mumbai for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while more than 41,000 tests were done on Friday, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP