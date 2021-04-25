Maharashtra records 66,191 fresh Covid-19 cases, daily death toll soars past 800

The active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case tally of Maharashtra on Sunday rose by 66,191 with 832 deaths reported in last 24 hours. The rise in fatalities took the death toll in the state to 64,760. The coronavirus caseload in the state now stands at 4,295,027, as per the health bulletin.

More than 61,450 number of patients recovered in the state in last 24 hours. There has been a net decline in the number of new cases in the last two days. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 66,836 new cases in a single day.

More than 289,00 samples were tested to detect coronavirus disease cases in the last 24 hours. Testing in the last 24 hours witnessed an incline by over 10,000, as more than 277,000 samples were tested on Friday.

The state capital, which is also one of the major hotspot districts in the country reported 5,542 new cases, a decrease of 1,679 cases from Friday. Mumbai on Sunday reported 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,783. There has been a decline in deaths from Friday, as more than 70 deaths were reported two days before.

More than 40,000 samples were tested in Mumbai for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while more than 41,000 tests were done on Friday, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health bulletin.