Maharashtra breaks another grim milestone, records highest single-day spike of 68,631 cases of Covid-19

Sunday's count is more than yesterday's 67,123 cases, which till now was the highest single-day caseload since the pandemic began.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Mumbai, India - April 18, 2021: Healthcare worker during swab test of the people at Shivajipark,Dadar in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Maharashtra recorded 68,631 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest caseload in a 24-hour span, according to state government's health bulletin on Sunday. This took the statewide tally to 3,839,338, the health bulletin showed.

Sunday's count is more than yesterday's 67,123 cases, which was till noe the highest single-day caseload since the pandemic began.

The state also recorded 503 deaths (the highest since October last year) which is 84 more than Saturday's fatality count, showing how deadly the pandemic has been for the western state. With this, Maharashtra's death toll has reached 60,473.

The state has 6,70,388 active cases.

Sunday's health bulletin showed that out of 2,38,54,185 samples, 38,39,338 (or 16.1%) have been tested positive for Covid-19 until today. On Saturday, 23,580,913 samples were tested.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Maharashtra has recorded over 60,000 cases in 24 hours. Its capital Mumbai added 8,468 new cases of the infection, which took the city's tally to 579,486.

Mumbai recorded 53 fatalities due to the infection, which took the death toll to 12,354. There are 87,698 active cases in Mumbai while the death toll stands at 12,347.

Nagpur reported 7,107 new Covid-19 cases, 3987 recoveries, and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India too reported its highest-ever single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 2,61,500 fresh cases and 1,501 Covid-related deaths.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109. The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316.

