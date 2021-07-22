Maharashtra records 8,159 Covid cases; state reports vaccine shortage

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,159 Covid-19 new cases and 165 deaths. While the number of fresh Covid-19 cases remains high amid experts insisting on vaccinating maximum people to prevent or delay a third wave, the state continues to face a shortage of vaccine. The vaccination drive at civic centres was suspended on Wednesday and most will remain suspended on Thursday, officials said. Mumbai recorded 430 new cases and 13 deaths, with its toll reaching 15,800.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 6,237,755, of which Mumbai’s share is 732,582.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra currently stands at 94,745 while the total number of deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak has reached 130,918.

The state government reconciled 3,509 deaths on Tuesday. Pune leads with 18,312 deaths, followed by Mumbai reporting 15,800 and Thane 10,937 deaths.

There are currently 94,745 active cases across the state, of which Pune tops with 15,566 patients, followed by Thane with 12,087 and Sangli with 10,674.