Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra records 8,159 Covid cases; state reports vaccine shortage
india news

Maharashtra records 8,159 Covid cases; state reports vaccine shortage

The vaccination drive at civic centres was suspended on Wednesday and most will remain suspended on Thursday, officials said. Mumbai recorded 430 new cases and 13 deaths, with its toll reaching 15,800
By Naresh Kamath and Mehul Thakkar
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 08:23 AM IST
A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test of passengers arriving from outstation trains at Dadar station in Mumbai, earlier this month. (HT file)

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,159 Covid-19 new cases and 165 deaths. While the number of fresh Covid-19 cases remains high amid experts insisting on vaccinating maximum people to prevent or delay a third wave, the state continues to face a shortage of vaccine. The vaccination drive at civic centres was suspended on Wednesday and most will remain suspended on Thursday, officials said. Mumbai recorded 430 new cases and 13 deaths, with its toll reaching 15,800.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reached 6,237,755, of which Mumbai’s share is 732,582.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra currently stands at 94,745 while the total number of deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak has reached 130,918.

The state government reconciled 3,509 deaths on Tuesday. Pune leads with 18,312 deaths, followed by Mumbai reporting 15,800 and Thane 10,937 deaths.

There are currently 94,745 active cases across the state, of which Pune tops with 15,566 patients, followed by Thane with 12,087 and Sangli with 10,674.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, calls it ‘Sheer class’

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP