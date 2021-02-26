Home / India News / Maharashtra records over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 cases again, 1,035 cases in Mumbai
Though the number of fresh infections reported on Friday recorded a slight dip from Thursday's numbers, the overall Covid-19 situation remains severe in the state.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:29 PM IST
The resumption of Mumbai locals was thought to be a reason behind the sudden spike, but the increase in the number of cases has been statewide.(REUTERS)

For the third consecutive day on Friday, Maharashtra recorded over 8,000 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country. With 8,333 new cases, the number of total cases in the state stood at 2,138,154. Out of these fresh cases, Mumbai reported 1,035 Covid-19 infections on Friday. Though the number of fresh infections reported on Friday recorded a slight dip from Thursday's numbers, the overall Covid-19 situation remains severe in the state.

On Thursday, 8,702 new Covid-19 cases were reported all across the state and Mumbai city alone witnessed 1,145 cases.

A total of 48 deaths have been reported in the state, including three from Mumbai.

