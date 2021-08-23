Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maharashtra registers 4141 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, Mumbai records 1 death
india news

Maharashtra registers 4141 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, Mumbai records 1 death

The total number of active Covid patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 53,182 with Pune accounting for 12,069 of these, followed by 6,980 in Thane and 6,974 at Satara
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
53,007,364 vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra till Saturday. (HT Photo/Praful Gangrude)

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,141 fresh Covid-19 infections and 145 deaths, taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 6,424,651 and the death toll to 135,962. Mumbai’s Covid tally reached 741,164, including 15,947 deaths with 294 infections and one fatality reported on Sunday. It was the first time since March 2020, when the pandemic first broke out last year, that the metropolis reported just a single Covid-19 fatality.

There were 167,881 Covid tests done in the state on Sunday, while the number of recoveries clocked 4,780. The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 53,182, with Pune accounting for 12,069 of these followed by 6,980 in Thane and 6,974 at Satara. Pune has also seen 18,853 Covid-19 deaths, the most in the state followed by Mumbai- 15,947 and Thane-11,237.

A total of 53,007,364 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Saturday including 14,037,839 residents, who have been fully vaccinated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MEA to brief Parliament floor leaders on Afghan developments: Jaishankar

ED files charge sheet against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

PM Modi has to take decision on caste-based census: Nitish Kumar

News updates from HT: Gurugram's Iffco Chowk flyover closed for traffic
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP