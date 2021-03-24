Maharashtra reports 28,699 fresh Covid cases, 132 deaths

After a drop in Covid-19 cases on Monday, Maharashtra recorded more than 25,000 infections again with 28,699 cases on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,533,026. It also recorded 132 deaths, taking the toll to 53,589.

Mumbai also recorded 3,514 cases and eight fatalities, taking the tally to 369,451 and the toll to 11,604. There are 230,641 active cases in the state, while the positivity rate is 13.63%.

However, despite the surge in cases, experts are not recommending a lockdown since the economy is limping back to normal. Instead, they say the state should start vaccinations for everyone above 18, and the public must follow the Covid-19 protocol to contain the spread of the infection.

Dr Rahul Pandit, who is part of the state’s Covid-19 task force, said, “No one wants the economy to be hampered again due to a lockdown. But curbs can be put on non-essential activities, such as morning and evening walks, and on those who leave homes just for an outing in the parks or beaches. This will not affect any businesses or those dependent on such businesses for their day-to-day income.”

Meanwhile, the state has issued guidelines regarding celebration of Shab-e-Barat this weekend, asking organisers to hold the event online. If the religious congregation is being performed in the mosque, appropriate measures must be taken to sanitise, social distancing must be maintained and everyone should be wearing masks, the state government said.